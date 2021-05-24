The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum invites teachers to apply for a five-day workshop in July that will help them learn to cultivate the historians of tomorrow.
Only 21 teachers will be selected for this exclusive program, which highlights best practices for developing students' historical thinking and research skills and engaging them in the study of the past. The immersive workshop, led by the ALPLM Education Division, includes discussions with historians, assistance from librarians and access to the ALPLM’s vast historical collection.
There is no cost for the program, called “Cultivating Future Historians: Using Primary Sources to Teach Historical Thinking Skills.” Teachers selected to participate will receive stipends of $795 to help with the cost of transportation and lodging.
The deadline to submit an application is June 4. More information is available at www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov/TeacherWorkshop. If you have any questions, please email ALPLM.Education@illinois.gov.
“Objects and documents from the past help bring history to life for students. We’re excited to invite educators into our archives to learn the methods and skills used by historians and discuss how to engage students in active investigations of the past,” said Heather Nice, director of the presidential library’s Education Division.
Any K-12 history or social studies teacher can apply, but preference will be given to Midwestern teachers of grades 6-12. College students planning to become teachers are also welcome.
Activities include:
- Discussions led by the ALPLM education director and historians
- Reading and evaluating pertinent scholarship
- Hands-on sessions devoted to the thinking skills and disciplinary practices used by historians to reconstruct the past
- Pedagogy sessions focusing on using primary sources in the classroom
- Tours of the ALPLM’s permanent exhibit and archives.
“Cultivating Future Historians: Using Primary Sources to Teach Historical Thinking Skills” is sponsored in part by the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Midwest Region Program, located at Illinois State University. Content created and featured in partnership with the TPS Midwest Region does not indicate an endorsement by the Library of Congress.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.
For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
