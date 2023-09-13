The Morton Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the re-launch of Morton Connect, a free app that connects residents, employees and visitors to Morton businesses, events, and resources.
The new, user-friendly Morton Connect app was created by local software developers, GoodJava, LLC. It is available for both iOS and Android devices through the Apple Store and Google Play Store. The app is also available on your PC at www.mortonconnect.org.
With Morton Connect, you can:
• Discover where to eat, shop, play, and stay in Morton.
• Access the community event calendar.
• Connect with community organizations and resources.
• Find local deals.
• Get Morton Pumpkin Festival information and schedule.
The Morton Connect app is a great way to learn about the Morton community, plan your visit, and support local businesses. Download the app today and start exploring!
For questions regarding the Morton Connect App, contact the Morton Chamber at info@mortonillinois.org or (309) 263-2491. The Morton Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, non-profit organization with a mission to enhance business and build community through promoting businesses, connecting businesses to valuable resources, and building opportunities for community development.
