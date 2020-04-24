Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 48F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.