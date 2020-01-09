The League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria is sponsoring a candidate forum for Democratic candidates in the March primary, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the North Branch of the Peoria Public Library, 3001 W. Grand Parkway, Peoria (off Allen Road behind Menards).
The Democratic candidates expected to attend are Jodi Hoos and Chris McCall for Peoria County States Attorney, and Rachael Parker and Gabe McLeod for Peoria County Clerk. Written questions will be accepted from the audience. Lisa Uphoff will be the moderator.
The event is free and open to the public. Those attending may meet the candidates and submit questions to the moderator.
The League is a non-partisan, issues oriented, volunteer, member-directed organization committed to open, responsive and effective government brought about by informed, involved citizens, with membership open to both men and women in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties. For more information, go to www.lwvgp.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.