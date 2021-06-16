The following student received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2021 Spring Quarter. Congratulations to Isaac Wiegand of Deer Creek, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science; Grace Cushing, of Germantown Hills, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Madison Makuta of Morton, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Allison Drake of Tremont, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
