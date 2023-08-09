Five area Illinois Central College student-athletes were named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic Team for the 2022-23 school year. Those with a 4.0 grade point average earned First Team Honors, a 3.80-3.99 earned Second Team Honors, and 3.60-3.79 received Third Team Honors.
First Team: Sophie Adams and Hannah Tellor (Metamora HS), Kaitlyn Baumann (Morton HS), Allie Scrivner (Washington HS)
Second Team: Emily Cronkhite (Metamora HS)
