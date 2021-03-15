No one is ever too young or too old to learn valuable lessons to stay fit, healthy, happy and financially sound. In a tradition which has lasted decades and adapted with the changing world environment, “Lessons for Living” are monthly workshops providing easy-to-understand tips for living full, rich lives.
The free online webinars, taught by University of Illinois Extension educators, are extended at no cost to the public in collaboration with the Illinois Home and Community Education units throughout the state. One may register online at go.illinois.edu/2021HCElessons. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email Karla Belzer at kbelzer@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
The monthly webinars include:
Building Resiliency in Yourself and Your Organization
March 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. (repeated November 9, 2021 at 10 a.m.)
Everyone has been challenged by a tough situation sometime in their lives. Highly resilient people have the ability to adapt, recover and grow stronger from difficult situations. In this lesson, learn what characteristics resilient people and organizations possess that help them create opportunities from challenges, and how you can also nurture and strengthen your resilience.
How to Save on Travel
April 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. (repeated October 14, 2021 at 10 a.m.)
Traveling across the state or around the world offers many opportunities for fun and spending money! Join the webinar in discussing ways to be a savvy traveler including how to manage your finances efficiently and safely while traveling.
Healthy Behaviors for a Healthy Immune System
May 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. (repeated September 9, 2021 at 10 a.m.)
Do all you can to protect yourself from becoming ill. A healthy immune system gives the body a layer of protection. While no one food or healthy lifestyle behavior can prevent illness, you can help boost your immunity with a healthy balance of nutrient-rich foods, adequate sleep, physical activity and managed stress. Join the webinar to learn the steps you need to take to build a strong immune system.
Medical Identity Theft
June 8, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Medical identity theft can be a real burden if it happens to you. A thief may use your name or health insurance number to get care for themselves. This program will help you detect signs of medical identity theft, protect your medical information, and what to do if you notice mistakes or find out your identity has been used.
Understanding the Impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)
August 19, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Recent research has revealed that Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) can cause a lifetime of health consequences; from not being able to sleep soundly as an adult, to difficulty concentrating, anxiety, depression, and physical health problems. Discover how ACES impacts you, your family and your community and what you can do to help.
