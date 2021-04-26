For many cancers, early detection is the key to a full recovery from the disease. OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center strives to make life-saving cancer screenings available to everyone who needs one, and is holding a one-stop cancer screening event for uninsured community members between the ages of 40 and 64.
The screening event will take place Tuesday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Screenings include:
- Mammography
- Low-dose lung CT
- Skin cancer checks
- Cervical screening
- Oral cancer screening
- High-risk genetics screenings
- Colon cancer screenings
- Wellness screenings with the OSF Care-A-Van
- Screening and prevention education
The event will be held at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, 530 NE Glen Oak Av., Peoria (Zone 2 entrance off of Glen Oak).
Some screenings are free of charge. Please call (309) 308 – 0200 to register are learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.