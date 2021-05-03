A special Mother’s Day Service will be held on May 9 at 11 a.m. in the Deer Creek Baptist Church. This special service is being planned to honor God’s creation of motherhood. It will involve a special video, songs, special music, and a message focusing on motherhood from God’s perspective. Each mother in attendance will receive a special gift.
The Deer Creek Baptist Church is located at 207 N. Main St., Deer Creek, IL. Those attending the Mother’s Day Service are asked to wear a mask and social distance during the service.
For further information, call 309-447-6472.
