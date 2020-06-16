Monmouth College announced its spring 2020 Dean’s List honorees, which included the following area students:
Mamie Ambrosch of Metamora, Tucker Anderson of Morton, Breck Biedscheid of Washington, Catherine Bozarth of Pekin, Addison Cox of Morton, Elizabeth Harlan of Washington, Mason Harper of Pekin, Brooke Hazelwood of Pekin, Logan Heaton of Tremont, Tanner Heiple of Pekin, Chloe Jacobs of Pekin, Lauren Johnson of Pekin, Jon Kuethe of Pekin, Lily Lindner of Morton, Rylee Mann of Metamora, Josie Morgan of Washington, Alexis Opel of Morton, Allison Ramlo of Tremont, Emily Rein of Morton, Renee Rude of Washington, Jaidlyn Sellers of Tremont, Grace Simpson of Metamora, Abbigail Slevin of Washington, Lexis Turner of Minonk, Jordan Utter of Germantown Hills, Stephanie Williams of Tremont, and Kristen Worner of Metamora
Making the list requires a GPA of at least 3.5 for the semester while taking at least 3.0 credit hours.
Founded in 1853, Monmouth College is a nationally ranked liberal arts college. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and the birthplace of the women's fraternity movement, the college offers 38 majors, 42 minors, 17 pre-professional tracks, and two innovative Triads in Global Food Security and Global Public Health.
