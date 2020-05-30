PumpkinLand Community Events (PLaCE) & Friends and the Village of Morton are excited to kick off the Morton Farmers Market N More Season 3 on Tuesday, June 2 from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through September 1, located at 225 East Jefferson Street in Morton (north end of Village lot across from Jefferson School).
The Market will be transitioning from community gathering and entertainment to an "In-And-Out-Market" for the health and safety of the residents of the Village, our customers and our vendors.
Wonderful vendors are lined up this year, along with amazing food trucks. Entertainment and activities may be phased back into the Market as the season progresses.
Stop by the Market to visit the vendors, snag some goodies, and grab some dinner to take home and enjoy!
Visit www.mortonmagnet.com for social distancing guidelines for the Market.
Email any questions to PumpkinLand Community Events (PLaCE) at pumpkinland.morton@gmail.com.
