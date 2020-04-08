Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) announced the opening of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for Illinois’ 18th Congressional District. The annual competition, which showcases artistic high schoolers in Illinois’ 18th Congressional, will move forward with amended submission guidelines due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Since joining Congress, I have enjoyed putting on the annual 18th District Congressional Art Competition to showcase the amazing artistic talent that we have in central and west-central Illinois high schools,” said Rep. LaHood. “Although we won’t be able to proceed under the traditional format, I am pleased to open the competition to high schoolers across our district. I look forward to celebrating the winners and their work once we get through the COVID—19 pandemic.”
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Rep. LaHood’s office set up an email address for students to send their artwork submissions too. Students are asked to fill out the Art Competition form on Rep. LaHood’s website and email that form and a picture of their artwork to: IL18ArtCompetition2020@mail.house.gov.
Submissions are due by Friday, May 8, 2020, at 5 p.m.
If you have questions about the submission process, please contact Rep. LaHood’s Peoria District Office at (309) 671-7027 or go to https://lahood.house.gov/services/students.
