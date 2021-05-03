Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC) is proud to showcase the outstanding employees that are a part of their complex. During the month of April, HMC was honored to give an Employee of the Month Award and a COO (Character of an Outstanding Organization) Award to employees who embrace and advance the mission and vision of the institution.
The April Employee of the Month was awarded to Larissa Griffith, Purchasing Lead. Larissa has been a part of the HMC team since December of 2020. In her nomination, Larissa was praised for the work she does in tackling challenges and offering solutions to create a smoother workflow. In her nomination by Chelsea Lowe, ADON, Chelsea commented, “Larissa goes above and beyond to help provide efficient solutions. She works closely with her staff to provide the nurses with the supplies they may need.”
The COO Award is given to those who “show extraordinary efforts to uphold and advance the mission, vision, and culture of HMC in their work”. For the month of April, this award was given to the staff of the Medical Arts Physicians and Satellite Offices. Emily Whitson, HMC COO, commented, “The Medical Arts team should be commended for the role that they have played in making our COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics a success. They have been professional, accommodating, and have been able to adjust to any situation with ease, always putting the patient first.”
