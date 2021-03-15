Pekin First United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at 1315 Court St., Pekin, in the church cafeteria. Appointments and face masks are required.
To donate, please contact MVRBC Blood Center at (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 61114 to locate the drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 with parental permission form available online at www.bloodcenter.org, and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at (800)747-5401.
Donors who last gave blood on or before January 22, 2021, are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with
Diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
