Everyone is invited to sign up for Summer Reading at the Morton Library on May 24 from 12-6 p.m. The library’s summer reading program has something for everyone this year. Celebrate summer reading at the library on May 24 with a bounce house, games and food vendors in Hannah’s Reading Garden. Tropical Sno will be on hand from 12-2 p.m. and The Station food truck will be on site from 4-6 p.m.
All ages can participate and all kinds of reading count: books, magazines, audiobooks, reading to kids or reading to each other. Children ages 0 to 5 are encouraged to hear 100 books this summer with the “Read to Me Program.” They will earn a prize for every 25 books. Elementary school students who are primarily reading on their own will receive bookmarks to complete. Once they’ve read three hours, they’ll earn a ticket to the library’s pool party on July 24. The second bookmark is completed after four hours of reading, and they earn their choice of a book. The third bookmark earns a coupon packet after five hours of reading and bookmark four earns entries into the prize basket drawing and can be completed multiple times.
Teens will complete their own activity sheet that encourages them to explore different genres, library resources and read for at least one hour.
Adults can pick up their own bookmark and receive an entry into weekly gift card drawings for every five hours read. All completed bookmarks will roll over into the grand prize basket.
The library also offers a family summer reading challenge with a list of literacy activities. Once they complete five activities, the family receives an entry into the grand prize drawing for a set of tickets to the St. Louis Aquarium.
For more information on summer programs and events, visit www.mortonlibrary.org/summer23.
