Northern Illinois University has announced its spring 2021 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Congratulations to Lauren Sessing of East Peoria (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List, Biological Sciences - B.S.), MaKenna Beard, of Eureka, (College of Education Dean's List, Early Childhood Education), Josh Robbins of Metamora, (College of Business Dean's List, Accountancy), Lance Hays of Morton (College of Business Dean's List, Operations and Info Management), Seav Taing of Morton (College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's List, Art Studio-Design & Media Arts) and Lindsay Sweckard, of Tremont (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's List, Biological Sciences - B.S.)
