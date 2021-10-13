Audience Presentation
- John Kilkenny asked the board to keep seeking ways for in-school masking to be optional for students and staff.
Superintendent’s Report
- October is National Principal Recognition month. He commended the district’s administrators for instilling normalcy into the day during the current COVID pandemic. He is proud of their leadership.
- He is closely following two court cases brought by other Illinois school districts due to the executive orders and mandates coming from the state. He referenced there have been over 200 state education mandates since 1992 that are posted on the Illinois Association of Schoolboards website.
- The district received an E-rate grant in the amount of $250,000 that will be used to purchase iPads.
- Congratulated the MJHS baseball team for its second place finish in the state championship game.
Discussion Items
- Clifton Larson Allen reported a clean audit with no findings for the 2021 financial audit.
- Lisa Kowalski gave a first look at the 2021 Levy and 2022 Tentative Budget.
Action Items Approved
- Softball Field Improvement Bids
- Auditors Report
Additional Notes
- The MJHS girls’ golf state qualifiers were recognized.
- The Board vacancy will be publicized and letters of interest from eligible candidates will be accepted until Friday, October 15.
- Board President Jeff Schmidgall announced his resignation from the Board effective Wednesday, October 6. He cited family medical issues for the reason. Board members thanked him for his service to the community for the past 6.5 years.
