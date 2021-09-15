The Morton Chamber of Commerce and Morton Economic Development Council are spearheading a community app to keep residents, visitors and businesses more “connected”.
Morton Connect is a free phone application now available for both iOS and Android devices. The app allows users to find local businesses, learn about events and happenings around town, and even provides small business resources through the Chamber and Economic Development Council. The goal of the app is to encourage users to gain knowledge of the Morton community and support local commerce.
The app engages its users with multimedia business listings, coupons and content from community partners like the Morton Public Library, Morton Park District and more. Businesses can purchase advertisements and provide exclusive content for app users, in hopes of attracting more customers.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, non-profit organization with a mission to strengthen business and enhance the community through promoting businesses, connecting businesses to valuable resources, and building opportunities for community development. The Morton Economic Development Council exists to positively shape the future of Morton with a host of free support resources and grant opportunities.
