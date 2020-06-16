Join University of Illinois Extension for the June Diabetes Clinic: “Bite into Breakfast”. Register for the webinar recording at go.illinois.edu/LMWnutrition. After registering, a link will be sent to the email you provided, giving you access to the recorded webinar so it can be viewed anytime from the convenience of your own home.
Society has grown up learning that breakfast is the most important meal of the day; however, many people choose to skip it. View this recorded webinar to hear the evidence behind incorporating breakfast into your daily routine. Learn how to plan ahead and use the Diabetes Plate Method or Carbohydrate Counting Method to establish healthy breakfast habits. The webinar materials will also include a handout with breakfast recipes and tips.
Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. This webinar is being offered in place of the usual in-person Diabetes Clinic programs. There is no cost to register for this program.
For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit go.illinois.edu/LMWnutrition, or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith, by phone at (309) 663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please call 309-663-8306.
