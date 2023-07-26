First Security Bank was named as one of the top 20 agricultural lenders less than 300 million in assets in this month’s issue of Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and the number-one source for community banking news.
“Community banks are pillars of their communities and work hard every day to serve the unique needs of their local customers,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “These Top Lenders have combined ingenuity with the hallmarks that make community banking so special. They should take pride in this recognition, knowing that their work makes a positive impact in helping their communities flourish.”
The July issue of Independent Banker features how these top agriculture, commercial, and consumer and mortgage loan producers are navigating the evolving economic environment while meeting the needs of their customers. To stay ahead of the game, community banks across all three categories adopted various strategies, including embracing digital transformation, developing new products and services, and investing in cutting-edge technologies.
"We're thrilled that our commitment to the customers and communities we serve has been recognized by ICBA Independent Banker," said Dan Schopp, CEO and President of First Security Bank. "We're proud to make a difference in the agricultural industry and look forward to exceeding expectations for our customers.”
Using FDIC data for 2022, Independent Banker calculated a lender score out of 100 for each community bank. The score combines the average of the bank's percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth in each lending category over the past year. Independent Banker then adjusted each score for loan charge-offs in each category at certain percentile thresholds.
