Augustana College announced more than 1,000 students were named to the dean's list for the 2022-2023 spring semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.

Recognized students from your area include:

Olivia Fabish, a History, Sociology and Anthropology and German Studies major from Washington, IL (61571)

Delaney Farwell, an English and Environmental Studies major from Morton, IL (61550)

Thomas Hall, a Business Administration-Management major from Metamora, IL (61548)

Zachary Horve, an Environmental Studies major from Mackinaw, IL (61755)

Raymond Hughes, a Political Science and History major from Eureka, IL (61530)

Sylvia Hughes, a Multimedia Journalism and Mass Communication and Psychology major from Eureka, IL (61530)

Austin Ioerger, a Psychology and Communication Studies major from Metamora, IL (61548)

Drake Misfeldt, a Computer Science major from Hopedale, IL (61747)

Eric Reinertsen, a Public Health and Spanish for Professional Use major from Metamora, IL (61548)

Holland Timerman, an Accounting major from Metamora, IL (61548)