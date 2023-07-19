Augustana College announced more than 1,000 students were named to the dean's list for the 2022-2023 spring semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
Recognized students from your area include:
Olivia Fabish, a History, Sociology and Anthropology and German Studies major from Washington, IL (61571)
Delaney Farwell, an English and Environmental Studies major from Morton, IL (61550)
Thomas Hall, a Business Administration-Management major from Metamora, IL (61548)
Zachary Horve, an Environmental Studies major from Mackinaw, IL (61755)
Raymond Hughes, a Political Science and History major from Eureka, IL (61530)
Sylvia Hughes, a Multimedia Journalism and Mass Communication and Psychology major from Eureka, IL (61530)
Austin Ioerger, a Psychology and Communication Studies major from Metamora, IL (61548)
Drake Misfeldt, a Computer Science major from Hopedale, IL (61747)
Eric Reinertsen, a Public Health and Spanish for Professional Use major from Metamora, IL (61548)
Holland Timerman, an Accounting major from Metamora, IL (61548)
