Kiwanis is partnering with the Crittenton Centers in hosting a“Fill the Crib” campaign this month. The campaign runs from April 1 through April 30 in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. All items collected will benefit Crittenton Centers’ crisis nursery in Peoria and will aid in their effort of protecting and nurturing children and families.
Crittenton Centers believe strong families build strong communities. Every day, they work to prevent child abuse and neglect while strengthening the family unit. Through providing crisis intervention and supportive parenting education services, they are strengthening families. They have three service areas: Crisis Nursery, Child Development Center and Family Services. The Crisis Nursery provides no-cost childcare and basic needs items, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to families in crisis. Their goal is to prevent a parental crisis from turning into child abuse and neglect.
Drop off locations are located in:
EUREKA: City Hall, Dollar General, Goodfield State Bank, & Eureka Public Library
GOODFIELD: Goodfield State Bank
METAMORA: Eli’s Coffee Shop, Goodfield State Bank, & MTCO Communications
ROANOKE: Goodfield State Bank
WASHINGTON: Goodfield State Bank
Items in most need of are: formula, size 4-6 diapers, baby wipes, pull ups, bottles, bottle cleaning brushes, pacifiers, 18mo-6T clothing, 2t-6t socks & underwear, hair brushes & combs, baby wash & lotion, diaper rash cream, sippy cups, stage 3 baby food, toddler meals & snacks, infant & toddler toys, ages 2-6 educational board games, Clorox wipes, and Walmart gift cards. All items must be new.
If you would rather make a monetary donation, text “Give2Kids” to 44-321 or mail to Crittenton Centers 442 W. John Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria, IL, 61605-2476.
