The Monmouth College softball team split a home double header with Illinois College on Wednesday in the Midwest Conference opening series. The Scots (2-10, 1-1) dropped the opener 3-0 before winning the nightcap 2-0.
"I liked everything today, even in the first game where we made adjustments and competed," said coach Alexa McClaughry. "We talked about accountability in practice this week and it showed today that we were able to go out there and get that second win."
Game two was scoreless into the fifth as Monmouth's Abby Leber (Tremont, Illinois) and IC's Alissa Hodge matched zeroes. Leber helped her own cause as she led off the fifth with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Madison Belville (Mackinaw, Illinois) singled to plate Leber with the first run of the game and she took second on the throw home. Calista Warmowski (Spring Grove, Illinois) reached on an error and Belville scored for a 2-0 Scots’ lead.
"A lot of energy in the dugout and on the field" said McClaughry. "A whole team effort, hyping each other and taking care of business. We played our game at our pace and that is a key for us."
Leber got it done on the mound from there. The only batter to reach for the Lady Blues over the last two innings was on a hit by pitch in the sixth and Leber stranded that runner at first base.
The freshman right-hander improved to 2-5 on the season with seven strikeouts in the complete-game shutout. She walked two and allowed four hits.
"We did really well on the mound today in both games," said McClaughry. "They battled and kept us in it."
Illinois College scored in the top of the first inning in game one against Jenna Pauley (Moline, Illinois). A leadoff walk, sacrifice bunt and a double put the Lady Blues up 1-0 after three batters.
The Scots left two in scoring position in the first innings and runners on first and second in the second. A double play ended the bottom of the third and IC added on two runs in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead.
Jessica Pauley (Moline, Illinois) singled with one out in the sixth and Alex Chamberlin (Canton, Illinois) came on as a pinch runner. Jenna Pauley reached on a two-base error as Chamberlin was awarded third. The Scots were unable to get a run across though with a pair of groundouts.
Jenna Pauley (0-2) took the loss as she allowed three runs on seven hits over seven innings. The lefty struck out four and walked one.
MONMOUTH MOMENTS: Jenna Pauley now has four career complete games with three in 2019 and one this season...Brittney Enos (Fisher, Illinois) had two of the Scots four hits in the opener...Warmowski had two of the four hits in the nightcap. Leber tied her season and career high with seven strikeouts which she also accomplished March 10 at Fontbonne. This was her first college shutout. She has four complete games in six starts. Jessica Pauley has hit safely in eight of 12 games this season.
