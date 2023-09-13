The community is invited to a great day of music, competition, and fun! Morton Bands is proud to announce the 17th Annual Morton High School Marching Invitational. Eleven high school marching bands from Illinois will perform their 2023 marching band field show in competition on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Morton High School, Carper Field. Gates open at 2:30 p.m., with performances starting at 3:30 p.m.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for Seniors and K-12 students. Concessions provided by Alwan & Sons and MHS Band Boosters. The popular Pumpkin Pie Iced Lattes and Pumpkin Bars are back again this year while supplies last. Band-themed souvenirs will also be available to purchase. Please note that only cash is accepted at the event, but an ATM will be onsite.
The list of high schools competing include Belvidere, Canton, LaSalle-Peru, Lincoln, Macomb, Metamora, Minooka, Pekin, Prairie Central, Rockford and Washington.
The Morton High School Marching Band will top off the night with an exhibition performance of their 2023 field show, The Space Between.
Thank you to our invitational and band sponsors, booster volunteers, visiting bands, and the community for supporting this event!
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3eLX621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.