The Race is on! Register now for the Major Reid Nannen Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Hopedale, IL starting at 7:30 a.m. Celebrating its fifth year, HMC is excited to bring this race back to you in 2021! To keep you safe, they are offering flight time choices for runners. Additionally, they will not be hosting an in-person awards ceremony. Race results and winners will instead be posted on the HWC Facebook page. Winners will be able to pick up their awards at the Hopedale Wellness Center the following week.
Don’t wait, register now! To be a part of the 5K, that will begin at 7:30 a.m., register now through June 13, 2021, for only $30. If you register after June 13, 2021, the price will increase to $35. If you are interested in participating in the One Mile Walk, it will begin at 8:15 a.m. You can register online for the One Mile Walk for $20. These prices include a complimentary race t-shirt and there are no additional fees added at checkout!
Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Hopedale/MajorReidNannenMemorial5K. Official timing is provided by It’s Race Time, Inc. Please note that they will be offering online registration only and will not be taking race day registrations due to health safety guidelines.
To find out all the details on awards, packet pickup, course maps, and tons of other information please go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Hopedale/MajorReidNannenMemorial5K. The race will begin at the Hopedale Wellness Center, 222 NW Grove Street, Hopedale, IL.
The Major Reid Nannen Memorial 5K Run/Walk honors U.S. Marine Major Reid B. Nannen, a Hopedale native, who gave his life in service while training at TOPGUN NAS in Fallon, NV, on March 1, 2014. Reid was a graduate of Olympia High School and the University of Illinois.
If you have questions or need assistance, please call the Hopedale Wellness Center at 309.449.4500 or checkout the Hopedale Wellness Center Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.