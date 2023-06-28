As part of the ongoing Concerts in the Colony, Little Texas, with special guests the Peterson Farm Brothers, will be appearing in historic Bishop Hill, Illinois, on Saturday, July 8, 2023. These free, family-fun performances will be held at the Village Park, rain or shine, unless dangerous conditions arise.
Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs. Golf carts will be providing rides to the park. The afternoon starts at 2 p.m. with the Peterson Farm Brothers opening. The main concert with Little Texas will follow, with everything wrapping up by 5 p.m.
The Peterson Farm Brothers are three brothers from central Kansas who create social media content to promote agriculture. Their videos have received over 250 million views, and they have just over one million followers on
all their social platforms put together. The brothers grew up and still work on a family farm near Assaria, KS. All three attended Kansas State University. Their goal is still to operate the family farm together, but hope to make
a positive impact with their social media content. Check out their website at https://petersonfarmbrothers.com/.
As part of the Young Country movement of the early ‘90s, Little Texas was responsible for shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with
traditional country themes and styles, bringing a much-appreciated bolt of life into the genre. For their efforts, country fans the world over richly rewarded the band, buying up over seven million of their albums, while critics
showered them with three Grammy nominations plus honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album of The Year).
The music the band has generated over the years is timeless, and has been featured on hundreds of television programs and sporting events, including Good Morning America, American Idol, Don’t Forget the Words, America’s Got Talent and HBO’s “True Blood,” while “God Blessed Texas” has been the theme music for the Texas Ford Dealers commercials since 1998. Check out their website at https://www.littletexasonline.com/.
In addition to food and drink offered by Bishop Hill establishments, area organizations and vendors will be set up to provide additional food and drink options. Food trucks, such as the Watering Hole and the Station,
will be located between the Carpenter Building and the Blacksmith Shop at the east side of the park. The Bishop Hill Fire Department will have a food stand at the baseball diamond on the north side of the park. In addition, the Bishop Hill Old Settlers’ Association will have a Swedish street food stand, located next to the Steeple Building Museum. Finally, the Bishop Hill Methodist Church will also be holding a bake sale next to the Colony Store
The Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting this free July 8, 2023, event. American Rescue Plan Funds from Henry County, approved by the Henry County Board, were used to help finance this event. For more information about this concert or other Concerts in the Colony, contact the Bishop Hill Heritage Association at (309) 927-3899 or bhha@mymctc.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.