Finals Study Day
December 18 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for grades nine through 12. Need a place to study for finals? Come to the Library! You’ll have the quiet space you need, as well as drinks and snacks to keep you going. Stay as long as you want, or come and go as needed.
Lego Club
December 21 at 3:15-4:00 p.m., for kindergarten through sixth grade. Explore the possibilities of building with LEGOs and meet other LEGO lovers! Complete building challenges, follow your creativity and share your creation with the group.
Books and Bites
December 21 at 6:30 p.m. The Books and Bites book group always welcomes new participants. Pick up a copy of the December selection, “Red at the Bone”, by Jacqueline Woodson at the checkout desk. The group will meet at Eli's Coffee Shop on December 21 at 6:30 p.m. for discussion.
Snowy Storytime and Crafts
December 22 at 2:00-2:45 p.m., for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Drop in for snowy themed stories and crafts!
For more information about Library programs and services, visit www.mortonlibrary.org or call (309) 263-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.