Brody Haynes, of Pekin, was recognized by the Office of Student Affairs at Bradley University. Haynes, an Actuarial Science - Business major, was awarded the Tim Wendle Memorial Scholarship.

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.