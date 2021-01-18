Bret Hilliard of Morton, a senior at UW-Stevens Point, earned high honors for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89.
UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement
