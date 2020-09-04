Join PumpkinLand Community Evens (PLaCE) and friends on Tuesday, September 15, from 5-7 p.m. in Church Square for a Taste of the Market, as well as to welcome back Market Food Trucks one more time in 2020.
Stop by and grab some deliciousness from these great food trucks!
PLaCE will also be accepting donations of canned goods, paper goods, and/or personal care items for the Community Caring Cupboards. So, bring extras if you have them!
Pumpkin Quilt raffle tickets will be for sale. For more for information, email PLaCE at pumpkinland.morton@gmail.com.
