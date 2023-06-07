The Peoria County Genealogical Society will hold a free tour of the local history and genealogy collection at the Peoria Public Main Library on the lower level 1, located at 107 N.E. Monroe in Peoria. The tour will be held on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. No registration is necessary.
