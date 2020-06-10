Alzheimer’s, brain awareness month shines light on fatal disease

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing public awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, available resources and how people can get involved to support the cause. During the month of June, the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter invites you to raise awareness and take action to support the 230,000 Illinois residents currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.
During June, everyone is asked not only to #GoPurple and use their brain to help fight Alzheimer’s disease, everyone is also invited to participate in one of many association events to help support Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The association would love to work with you to develop content during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month that will help break down the truths about the only cause of death among the top 10 that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed.
Some relevant assets that the Alzheimer’s Association can share include:
- Local people living with Alzheimer’s and caregivers who are available to discuss their personal experience with the disease.
- Alzheimer’s Association spokespeople who can further discuss the impact of the disease, and what is being done across the state to help people affected and educate those at risk.
- Information about virtual services, programs and events available to help raise Alzheimer’s awareness and funds.
Everyone can work together to #ENDALZ. For additional information about Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, please visit www.alz.org/abam.
About the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter:
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter covers an 87-county area with offices in Chicago, Joliet, Rockford, Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Quincy and Southern Illinois. Since 1980, the Chapter has provided reliable information and care consultation; created supportive services for families; increased funding for dementia research; and influenced public policy changes. The Illinois Chapter serves more than half a million Illinois residents affected by Alzheimer's disease, including more than 230,000 Illinois residents living with the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association vision is a world without Alzheimer's. For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois or call the free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
