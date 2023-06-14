More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students from your area on the dean’s list are listed below by name, grade level and declared major.
Eureka, IL
Rebecca Lynn Noe, 4, Agronomy
Garrett Michael Thomas, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Germantown Hills, IL
Quinn Joseph Bessert, 3, Mechanical Engineering
Cade Robert Bradford, 1, Computer Science
Ryan Lowe, 3, Computer Engineering
Katherine Renee Meyer, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Ryan Bradley Shapland, 3, Mechanical Engineering
Lukas John Smolarchuk, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Goodfield, IL
Gage Andrew Emlen, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Metamora, IL
Connor David Colantoni, 2, Pre-Industrial Design
Andrew Jeffrey Guth, 4, Civil Engineering
Joel Phillip Tobben, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Morton, IL
Michael Rohan Kumar, 4, Biology
Thomas William Vastine, 3, Animal Science
Washington, IL
Jonah Michael Boston, 2, Aerospace Engineering
Baylor Thomas Clark, 4, Electrical Engineering
Cora Edwards, 4, Management Information Systems
Brandon Allen Ford, 4, Software Engineering
Abigail Ann Glick, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)
Michael David Horning, 4, Civil Engineering
Noah Alexander Johnson, 3, Aerospace Engineering
Devdatta Anant Kasture, 2, Finance
Kaylin E. Klomhaus, 4, Marketing
William Knight, 3, Mechanical Engineering
Matthew Joseph Lawless, 2, Computer Science
Jacob Ross Mack, 4, Finance
Gavin Randall McClure, 1, Computer Science
Samuel Benjamin Pershing, 2, Electrical Engineering
Micah Gerard Stewart, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Isaac Benjamin Tharp, 2, Biology
Eli Thomas Von Nordheim, 2, Computer Engineering
Hope Waggoner, 2, Pre-Industrial Design
