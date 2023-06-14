More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Students from your area on the dean’s list are listed below by name, grade level and declared major.

Eureka, IL

 Rebecca Lynn Noe, 4, Agronomy

 Garrett Michael Thomas, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Germantown Hills, IL

 Quinn Joseph Bessert, 3, Mechanical Engineering

 Cade Robert Bradford, 1, Computer Science

 Ryan Lowe, 3, Computer Engineering

 Katherine Renee Meyer, 4, Mechanical Engineering

 Ryan Bradley Shapland, 3, Mechanical Engineering

 Lukas John Smolarchuk, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Goodfield, IL

 Gage Andrew Emlen, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Metamora, IL

 Connor David Colantoni, 2, Pre-Industrial Design

 Andrew Jeffrey Guth, 4, Civil Engineering

 Joel Phillip Tobben, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Morton, IL

 Michael Rohan Kumar, 4, Biology

 Thomas William Vastine, 3, Animal Science

Washington, IL

 Jonah Michael Boston, 2, Aerospace Engineering

 Baylor Thomas Clark, 4, Electrical Engineering

 Cora Edwards, 4, Management Information Systems

 Brandon Allen Ford, 4, Software Engineering

 Abigail Ann Glick, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)

 Michael David Horning, 4, Civil Engineering

 Noah Alexander Johnson, 3, Aerospace Engineering

 Devdatta Anant Kasture, 2, Finance

 Kaylin E. Klomhaus, 4, Marketing

 William Knight, 3, Mechanical Engineering

 Matthew Joseph Lawless, 2, Computer Science

 Jacob Ross Mack, 4, Finance

 Gavin Randall McClure, 1, Computer Science

 Samuel Benjamin Pershing, 2, Electrical Engineering

 Micah Gerard Stewart, 4, Aerospace Engineering

 Isaac Benjamin Tharp, 2, Biology

 Eli Thomas Von Nordheim, 2, Computer Engineering

 Hope Waggoner, 2, Pre-Industrial Design