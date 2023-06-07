The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the spring 2023 semester.
Eureka, Illinois
Olivia Munson, senior
Hannah Myers, junior
Delaney Phillips, junior
Morton, Illinois
Simon Sladek, senior
To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. First-year students (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
