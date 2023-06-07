The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the spring 2023 semester.

Eureka, Illinois

 Olivia Munson, senior

 Hannah Myers, junior

 Delaney Phillips, junior

Morton, Illinois

 Simon Sladek, senior

To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. First-year students (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

