Sensory Ignite, a sensory extension of Ignite Peoria, will spark creativity and showcase arts, culture and innovation in central Illinois on Aug. 12 at the Peoria Civic Center.
The inclusive and accessible event allows people who have sensory sensitivities to things such as lights, sounds and large crowds, to attend a public event and have fun. The free resource fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer families information on service organizations in the region while offering sensory-friendly activities in a controlled and quiet environment.
The one-of-a-kind festival boasts over 65 hands-on booths where attendees can learn about singing, writing, dancing, building, acting, painting, drawing, coding, 3D printing, robotics and more. The Heart of Illinois Special Recreation Association, which offers recreational activities for individuals with disabilities and hosts Special Olympic sports teams, will be among attending agencies. HISRA will have a specially-designed creation station featuring an arts-based activity that will spark creativity and fun.
Sensory Ignite comes on the heels of the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26, 1980.
While HISRA celebrates the transformative impact of the ADA in promoting inclusivity and equal access to the disabled, work remains to bring awareness and advance additional rights of the disabled. Specifically:
1) Accessibility in digital spaces such as equal access to online services, websites, mobile apps and digital content.
2) Public Transportation: There are still many challenges – including locally – to ensure accessible and equal transportation, as well as timely and reliable transportation options.
3) Education Accessibility: While the ADA mandates equal access to education, there are still challenges in areas such as inclusive curriculum and appropriate accommodations and support services for students with disabilities.
“Advocacy efforts, continued enforcement and public awareness are important to continue to advance the rights of the disabled in these areas of employment discrimination, access to equal healthcare services and education,” said Katie Van Cleve, HISRA Executive Director.
HISRA is dedicated to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities to engage in meaningful leisure and recreation experiences. For 35 years, HISRA has championed accessibility and provided adaptive equipment, programs and services tailored to the unique needs of individuals with disabilities.
In education and recreation, HISRA is the only provider of inclusion services in the Peoria area. Disability inclusion is vital to making sure everyone has the same opportunities in every aspect of life and not excluded from systems that provide them life experiences, build confidence, social skills and a sense of belonging and community. Inclusion is a sorely underfunded service with greater needs year after year.
“HISRA remains committed to driving positive change, advancing accessibility technologies and ensuring equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities,” said Van Cleve. “We are proud to stand alongside the ADA in advocating for inclusive recreation, empowering individuals with disabilities to lead active, fulfilling lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.