The Morton School District invites residents to a Free Developmental Screening on February 12, 2020, for children ages birth through five years who are residents of Morton School District #709. An appointment is necessary and must be made by February 5, 2020. Screenings will take place at the Morton 709 District Office, located at 1050 S. Fourth Avenue in Morton.
The screening will address early academic concepts, motor development, communication and language, hearing and vision. If you are concerned about your child’s development and believe that there is a potential or significant delay in the areas listed, please call 309-263-0522 to make an appointment before February 5, 2020.
