Morton’s Gameball Run Executive Committee is gearing up for the eighth year of fundraising for the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. To date, the event has raised over $470,000 and has helped raise awareness of the positive impact the hospital has on the community.
Gameball Run was formed as an opportunity for the Morton High School boys’ basketball team to serve in a philanthropic role and to involve all schools, students and the community.
The 2020 Gameball Run events have been set. Please mark your calendar!
Thursday, February 20, 2020, 4 p.m. – The Gameball Run – The Run
- The run will be on the Morton High School Athletic Facility track (weather dependent).
Friday, February 21, 2020, 6:30 p.m. – Gameball Run Ceremony and Game
- Come out to the Potterdome as the Potters take on East Peoria and celebrate the success of Morton’s Gameball Run.
This year, Morton Gameball Run plans to donate all funds raised to OSF HealthCare Foundation’s Heller Center for Kids with Cancer. The center provides the child with cancer, as well as the whole family, with the mental and emotional health services needed to face the obstacles and the trauma a cancer diagnosis produces. In addition, each family is assigned a patient family educator to help guide the families throughout, and even after, the journey.
To help the patients thrive, Heller contributes school support services to ensure the students remain current on class assignments as well as assist them with college and career planning. The center also offers neuropsychological and neurodevelopmental services for the patients to help maximize cognitive functioning after treatment. Health screenings, referrals, wellness education and assistance with life skills are also provided to the patients as part of the center’s follow up long term care.
Today, over 80 percent of kids survive their cancer diagnosis. But they deserve more than survivorship - they deserve to thrive.
If you are interested in joining the team and would like to make a donation, you can visit the Morton Gameball Run’s website at www.mortongameballrun.org or the OSF Foundation donation page at https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/mortongameball/.
Your donation helps fund this program and will help support the local patients and their families.
