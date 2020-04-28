Usually around this time of year, Sean Mullins would be hooking up his travel trailer to take his family of four on a camping trip. This year due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, his RV is going on a journey all by itself.
Shortly after the shelter-in-place order took effect last month, Mullins was scrolling through Facebook, when a post in one of the camping groups he follows caught his eye. It was about a new group, originating in Texas, wanting to help healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was specifically enlisting the help of those who had an RV.
Since healthcare workers, especially those who work in hospitals, come face to face with the deadly virus every day, there’s a greater chance of those workers bringing it home and spreading it to their families. With this in mind, the creators of RVs 4 MDs wanted to do something to help.
The idea behind the group is simple: those who have a camper and are willing to part ways with it for a bit, can lend it to a healthcare worker as a separate place to live during the course of the pandemic.
Mullins was instantly intrigued and clicked on the link. He perused the group for a bit, but it didn’t take him long to join in and offer up his own RV.
“They were collecting names of people who had them and people who needed them,” explained Mullins. “At that point, I just said “I have an RV, and I’m in this area.” Once his name was in the hat, he just had to wait for a response for someone in need.
Two weeks later he got that email. Mark, an employee at a hospital in Springfield, was looking for a place to stay separate from his family, yet he wanted to remain close.
“I don’t think he was quarantined at that point, but they were thinking there was going to be an uptick in cases, and he has a wife and four small children, so he wanted to separate himself from them,” said Mullins.
The two emailed back and forth a few times and once Mullins verified Mark was who he said he was, and worked where he said he worked, a plan was made to deliver the RV.
So last Sunday, April 19, Mullins set off from his driveway in Germantown Hills to Mark’s driveway in Springfield.
Once there, he gave Mark a tour around the 26-foot, Salem Cruise Lite Bunkhouse, as well as some helpful instructions and advice.
And then, he simply left.
“It’s kind of an honor system...there’s no paperwork, there’s no nothing,” said Mullins. “It’s a leap of faith.” Mullins said he has no idea when he’ll get his RV back, or what kind of cleaning and disinfecting will have to happen once he does get it back. But it is all for a greater good.
“Everyone needs to come together to help get through this,” he stated. “I’m not really doing anything, just lending something to someone who’s actually doing something...and it didn’t really cost me anything or take anything except me driving it down there.”
Surrendering such a personal and pricey possession can be a bit nerve-wracking, but Mullins said he was “all in” from the start, and hopes more people consider doing it as the need becomes greater. He has faith in his leap of faith.
“It’s all going to work out in the end,” he said confidently. “What’s the worst that can happen? Someone steals my RV and I’m out the money? I have insurance. But what’s the best that can happen? I saved four kids’ lives.”
RVs 4 MDs started its group Facebook page on March 24, and now has almost 31,000 members across the nation. For more information or to get involved, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvs4mds/.
