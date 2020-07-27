The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that Scott Barrow of Tremont, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, and Solomon Feucht, of Washington, also majoring in Mechanical Engineering, have been named to its spring 2020 semester Dean's List.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
UW-Platteville has been named the best public institution in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fifth consecutive year by Payscale and was just named the best public university in the country for getting a job, according to Zippia.
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866 and located in Southwest Wisconsin, is home to approximately 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. For more information on the university visit www.uwplatt.edu.
