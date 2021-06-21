Illinois Central College congratulates students who earned Dean's List honors during the Spring 2021 semester. Dean's List recognition is earned with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement.
Jenan Abdallah of Washington, Daniel Asher of Washington, Cory Atkins of Morton, Mustafa Bakirdan of Morton, Addie Beebe of Washington, Kayla Bernius of Germantown Hills, Timothy Bigger of Tremont, Ryan Boers of Washington, Hannah Bott of Metamora, Alexis Braun of Washington, Alexia Brinegar of Washington, Brandon Brooks of Morton,
Olivia Brown of Washington, Nick Bucher of Washington, Jacob Burge of Tremont,
Melissa Butler of Metamora, Emma Chambers of Washington, Skyler Chandler of Washington,
Daniel Cluskey of Morton, Hannah Coartney of Eureka, Alexis Cole of Groveland, Jacquelyn Compton of Washington, Sawyer Cottrell of Eureka, Andrew Dahl of Washington, Haylee Davis of Metamora, Kayla Davison of Germantown Hills, Ryan Day of Washington, David Dentino of Washington, Kathleen Devitt of Metamora, Clara Deweese of Morton, Matthew Dickrell of Washington, Kelsey Dixon of Washington, Austin Dluski of Morton, Sydney Dobyns of Mackinaw, Katherine Doty of Germantown Hills, Rylee Dowdell of Germantown Hills, Bree Dowds of Morton, Abigail Dryden of Morton, Shayna Duncan of Washington, Tea Dvizac of Metamora, Cora Edwards of Washington, Taylor Ellis of Metamora,
Sasha England of Groveland, Eric Erbentraut of Washington, Madisyn Fandel of Metamora,
Isabella Fehr of Washington, Kendall Felkner of Washington, Eric Fike of Germantown Hills,
Reid Foster of Washington, Abigail Fowler of Eureka, Kelsey Frederiksen of Groveland,
Breanna Freeman of Morton, Luka Friederich of Goodfield, Alli Fuller of Tremont,
Samuel Garrard of Washington, Benjamin Geiger of Morton, Abigail Getz of Tremont, Lindsey Gilles of Metamora, Hunter Gladson of Eureka, Ezekiel Glatz of Morton,
Mckenzie Gray of Washington, Ryan Guenther of Washington, Ryan Hallam of Washington,
Rebecca Handly of Washington, Megan Harrison of Eureka, Eliana Heinze of Washington, Matthew Henry of Tremont, Colin Hensley of Washington, Daniel Heren of Washington, Marisa Herrmann of Goodfield, Maddie Heubi of Washington, Cameron Hoffman of Washington, Robert Hohulin of Deer Creek, Drew Hove of Morton, Madison Ingold of Morton, Audrey Ioerger of Metamora, Derik Jacobson of Washington, Maci Janosov of Washington,
Cera Jones of Germantown Hills, Courtney Jones of Morton, Amie Jourdan of Mackinaw, Colten Kahler of Metamora, Lindsey Kail of Washington, Benjamin Kaiser of Tremont,
Alexandra Kamm of Metamora, Lauren Kapper of Tremont, Lynn Kaufmann of Tremont, Sophia Kaufmann of Morton, Angela Kautz of Morton, Todd Keever of Tremont, Erynn Kell of Germantown Hills, Suzanne Kempf of Washington, Mason Kensinger of Groveland, Tyler Kidd of Washington, Sarah Kimbro of Metamora, Malorie Kindred of Morton, Nathan Kingham of Germantown Hills, Morgan Knapp of Eureka, Baylee Knott of Washington,
Abigail Koehl of Morton, Alexis Kufner of Morton, Maysa Lang of Washington, Callie Laudeback of Washington, Benjamin Learned of Washington, Caleb Lee of Metamora, Shelby Lee of Morton, Samantha Lennington of Morton, Alex Lewis of Washington, Breann Locknar of Washington, Madeline Lundquist of Washington, Olivia Lundquist of Washington,
Morgan Madson of Tremont, Madelyn Majors of Morton, Taylor Mason of Washington, Addison Massaglia of Groveland, Mikenzie Mathis of Morton, Kelsey Mcclallen of Eureka,
Sierra Mcclure of Washington, Joseph Meier of Metamora, Joshua Milby of Morton,
Andrew Miller of Germantown Hills, Christian Miller of Mackinaw, Logan Miller of Tremont, Tyler Mosbach of Washington, Jill Murtha of Groveland, Hailey Nance of Tremont, Matthew Neilson of Morton, Hugo Olsen of Metamora, Emily Opper of Germantown Hills, Dave Patel of Morton, Beth Peplow of Metamora, Nicolas Pettenger of Mackinaw,
Vincent Pham of Washington, Aja Phan of Morton, Andrew Phillips of Morton, Hannah Phillips of Washington, Benjamin Pittenger of Washington, Leslie Porubcansky of Morton, Aryanna Pulcher of Morton, Madelyn Racich of Morton, Leah Ragona of Germantown Hills,
Kaelyn Ray of Metamora, Randi Reardon of Morton, Averie Reed of Mackinaw, Rachel Rees of Groveland, Tabitha Reising of Washington, Austin Rocke of Eureka, Trevor Rockwood of Washington, Danielle Rodier of Metamora, Tyler Rolinitis of Morton, Garrett Rollins of Groveland, Jaden Rumbold of Morton, Jayce Rumbold of Tremont,
Aaron Salmon of Morton, Troy Samp of Morton, Nicolas Sandoval-Burnett of Washington, Ashley Sauder of Morton, Isabelle Saving of Metamora, Briane Schaffrin of Metamora,
Allison Schellenberg of Washington, Tiffany Schertz of Metamora, Chloe Schonert of Washington,
Abigail Scott of Tremont, Aden Sears of Eureka, Abigail Sharp of Germantown Hills, Caden Sharp of Washington, Owen Shipley of Groveland, Jonathan Shirk of Congerville, Grayson Smiley of Tremont, Dalton Smith of Metamora, Keil Speck of Washington,
David Spengler of Tremont, Sarah Sprague of Morton, Auston Stealy of Morton,
Jamie Stear of Metamora, Cason Sturhahn of Morton, Alexis Sullivan of Deer Creek,
Jayci Swords of Eureka, Safiyyah Syed of Washington, Max Tellefson of Washington, Ryan Thornton of Washington, Peyton Tilson of Washington (61571)
Leah Tobben of Metamora, Lyndsey Toland of Metamora, Samuel Tracy of Washington, Jacee Turpen of Washington, Thomas Tyrala of Metamora, Rebekah Ulick of Washington, Jacob Valencic of Washington, Cade Walder of Congerville, Hannah Walder of Congerville,
Jacqueline Walton of Metamora, Caroline Weaver of Washington, Ashlyn Webb of Washington,
Lucinda Weeks of Morton, Marlaina Weeks of Morton, Hunter Weer of Morton, Tyler Weishaupt of Mackinaw, Macey Whisker of Washington, Jack White of Eureka, Cassidy Wiegand of Goodfield, Gabe Wiegand of Eureka, Karly Wiegand of Congerville,
Savannah Wiegand of Eureka, Bryce Wieland of Eureka, Lauren Wiggins of Morton,
Samantha Witzig of Washington, Natalie Workman of Washington, Jaiden Wynn of Washington, Grace Yergler of Tremont, Callie Yoder of Congerville, Tricia Young of Washington, Aubrey Youngquist of Germantown Hills, Makenna Youngquist of Germantown Hills, Brooke Youngren of Congerville, Nicholas Ziegler of Groveland and Katelyn Zoss
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.