The Deer Creek Unit of Home & Community Extension will hold a regular meeting on May 13 at the pavilion at Deer Creek’s Mischler Park at 11:30 a.m. Program for the day will be “Spice Girls”. Presenter for the day’s program will be Mary Eschelbach. Members will be treated to a sub sandwich lunch and dessert. Hostesses for the day will be Carol Schlappi, Mary Eschelbach and Carol Goodman.
All women of the Deer Creek and surrounding communities are invited to attend the Deer Creek HCE meetings. If planning to attend, please R.S.V.P. to Mary at 309-447-6433 or eschemk@aol.com.
