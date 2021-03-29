Alexis G Woods, of Morton, has been named to the 2020 fall Dean’s List at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville in recognition of her outstanding academic performance. Woods, the daughter of Brock and Angie Woods, is a student in the SIUE Bachelor of Science, Nursing program.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 of better and have 12 hours calculated.
SIUE is a nationally recognized university that educates and develops professional and community leaders through its excellent faculty and programs. Undergraduates who meet high academic standards are included in a Dean’s List issued each semester.
