Join University of Illinois Extension for the next edition of Diabetes Clinic, “Arthritis and Inflammation” as a recorded webinar. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/LMWnutrition. After registering, a link will be sent to the email you provided, giving you access to both the recorded webinar and supplemental materials, and can be viewed anytime from the convenience of your own home.
Arthritis is a condition in which one or more of your joints become inflamed, often leading to stiffness, soreness, and in some cases, swelling. This recorded webinar will provide an overview of the three most common types of arthritis, as well as provide insight into the most common type of arthritis: osteoarthritis. Learn how a healthy lifestyle can help improve your joint health, as well as help you to manage your osteoarthritis.
Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. This recorded webinar is being offered in place of the usual in-person Diabetes Clinic programs. There is no cost to register for this program.
For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit go.illinois.edu/LMWnutrition or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Program Coordinator, Rachel Benn by phone at (309) 663-8306 or email her at rbenn3@illinois.edu.
