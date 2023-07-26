The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
Morton, IL- Aubrey Mattson, Chemistry, James and Angelia Mattson
Washington, IL- Anna Rothfusz, Biology, John and Elise Rothfusz
The dean's list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
One of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.
