The Board of Education elected David Cross as Vice President to fill Tim Braker’s seat. Mr. Braker assumed the President’s seat vacated by Jeff Schmidgall.
Administrative Reports
- Sixth Grade Wrestling Proposal: Chris Carter proposed adding sixth-grade boys and girls to the MJHS Wrestling team to provide opportunities to additional students. It will help grow the program that currently struggles to fill a full line-up in all weight classes. Current coaches have asked for the addition of sixth graders and the youth wrestling program is supportive. Board members agreed to the proposal. No additional coaches are needed, so a board vote was not required.
- District Dashboard: Dr. Hill reviewed the strategy page of the dashboard that is organized by Board goals. Dr. Teater will have an update on the goal of student achievement at the November 2 board meeting.
Superintendent’s Report
- There are two student cases of COVID as of the board meeting. He appreciates parents keeping students at home when they are ill.
- The Make It Local group he is a part of with other superintendents is continuing with efforts for local boards to be allowed by the state to make decisions for their schools.
- The Tazewell County Health Department has asked to be allowed to survey parents with three questions concerning vaccinating five- through 11-year olds. “What high school serves your residence? Do you plan to have your five- to 11-year old vaccinated when they are available to that age group? Would you utilize your local high school if it is a designated clinic site to receive the vaccine?”. The TCHD is attempting to determine where to hold clinics and if they would be utilized. The board agreed to this request.
Action Items Approved
- Jeff Schmidgall’s resignation from the Board of Education effective Wednesday, October 6.
- 2022-23 Proposed Budget and 2021 Tentative Levy
- IASB Resolution Committee Delegate and Alternate—Jerry Rudd and Tim Braker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.