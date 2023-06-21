The 11th annual Bob Duncan Memorial Golf Outing, sponsored by the Eureka American Legion Post 466, will be held Thursday, July 4, 2023 at Fairlakes Golf Club in Secor. All golfers are invited. Fun will be the word of the day as prizes, awards, raffles, food and bragging rights highlight the event.
Start time is 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. The cost is $40 for members and $60 for non-members. The field is limited to the first 25 paid teams. Call Fairlakes Golf Club at (309) 744-2222 to register a team or to enter.
The Eureka American Legion Post will be the recipients of the tournament's proceeds, which they will use to help fellow veterans and to support veterans’ programs.
Bob Duncan was Past Commander and Treasurer for the Eureka Legion. His love of golf and fun led to the Legion and Dave Rife of Fairlakes starting this event in his honor. Bob was the winner of the 1954 Merrill Graham Eureka City Tournament at Kaufman Park, and finished runner-up three times.
