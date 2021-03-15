Seth Wilkerson of Morton is one of more than 300 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2020 during a closed ceremony on November 21, 2020.
Wilkerson received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; more than 50 graduate and professional programs including master's, specialist and doctoral degrees, graduate certificates and endorsements; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.