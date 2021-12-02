The women of Morton United Methodist Church will be holding their Annual Cookie Walk on December 4, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. at the church on 420 Tennessee Avenue in Morton, with the proceeds going to Missions.   Homemade cookies, baked goods and candies will be available for purchase. Cookies are $9 per pound.  Terri Lynn nuts and candy will be sold as well. The event is free and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call 266-7174.