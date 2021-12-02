Central Illinois Ballet, under the direction of Artistic Director Rebekah von Rathonyi, will present its 10th annual performance of The Nutcracker at Illinois Central College, Performing Arts
Center, 1 College Dr. in East Peoria on December 4, with 2 p.m. and 7p.m. showings and on December 5 at 2 p.m.
Central Illinois Ballet is happy to bring the number one holiday tradition to Peoria. A performance that will dazzle the whole family and leave Sugar Plums dancing in your heads. With original choreography by Rebekah von Rathonyi, this ballet is a must-see production to get into the Christmas spirit.
This year, Clara will be performed by Natasha Cushman, the Nutcracker Prince will be performed by Thomas Earnest, and the Sugar Plum Fairy will be performed by Hannah Ray. The Ballet is pleased to present this spectacular holiday tradition with a wonderful cast of dancers!
Founded in 2015 by Rebekah von Rathonyi, Central Illinois Ballet (CIB) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization partially supported by donor funding and private and public grants. CIB emerged from its school, the Cornerstone Academy for Performing Arts, which was established in January 2012 in the historic Cornerstone building of downtown Peoria with four instructors and six students. A few months later, in April of 2012, Rebekah von Rathonyi and Jennifer Reiter Hand joined the ranks as the school’s Artistic Director and Academy Director. The organization began outreach and lecture demonstrations taking dance, music and singing into the area’s nursing homes, schools, libraries and Veterans’ posts.
The school launched its first main stage production of “Alice in Wonderland,” a narrated storybook ballet for children of all ages, in August of 2012. Recognizing that the greater Central Illinois community needed a professional dance company and school that would positively contribute to the standard of living, the performing ensemble was formed.
After Cornerstone Academy staged their first production of The Nutcracker at the Orpheum Theater in Galesburg, the demand for more professional main stage productions quickly increased. After two highly successful seasons, the Board of Directors and Artistic staff formally separated the performance company from the Academy by founding the Central Illinois Ballet in January 2015.
CIB strives to provide education and opportunities regardless of age, race, gender, or socioeconomic status, and believes in creating strong relationships with other art-based businesses in order to improve the artistic community in Peoria.
Registration is open year-round and scholarship applications are available upon request. Ticket prices range from $20 to $35. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ciballet.com or call 309-620-3164.
