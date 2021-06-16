Monmouth College has recently released its dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students had to complete at least three course credits during the semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Local students on the list include: Tucker Anderson of Morton, Savannah Ball of East Peoria, Catherine Bozarth of Pekin, Addison Cox of Morton, Brock Crippen of East Peoria, Skylar Garey of Metamora, Elizabeth Harlan of Washington, Brooke Hazelwood of Pekin, Lauren Johnson of Pekin, Sarah Lahood of East Peoria, Abigail Leber of Tremont, Brooke McCormick of Metamora, Josie Morgan of Washington, Alexis Opel of Morton, Allison Ramlo of Tremont, Hailey Rennick of Washington, Renee Rude of Washington, Makaylea Sepich of Mackinaw, Grace Simpson of Metamora, Abbigail Slevin of Washington, Alison Trettin of Manito and Stephanie Williams of Tremont.
